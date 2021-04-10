PlutusDeFi Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

