Po.et (POE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,098.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $46,098.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.