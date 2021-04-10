POA (POA) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. POA has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,436,163 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
