Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $10,478.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00139034 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

