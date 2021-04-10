PolkaBridge (PBR) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. PolkaBridge has a market cap of $11.38 million and $3.31 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00295428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00753438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,245.72 or 0.99872900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00771594 BTC.

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,048,621 coins and its circulating supply is 22,048,621 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

