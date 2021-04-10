Polkacover Hits Market Cap of $11.86 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. Polkacover has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $1.12 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

About Polkacover

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

