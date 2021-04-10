Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.32 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $54.32 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00003934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

