Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $52.16 million and $3.61 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.