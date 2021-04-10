PolypuX (PUX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $812,085.99 and $27,932.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

