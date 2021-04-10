Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.40 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $45.72 or 0.00075822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00294583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.67 or 0.00749066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.60 or 0.99466479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.16 or 0.00711744 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

