Populous Price Hits $4.57 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Populous has a market capitalization of $243.48 million and $10.27 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00007697 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00053012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00618997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

