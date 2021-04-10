PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $21,415.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,237.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.60 or 0.03551965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.29 or 0.00415504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.90 or 0.01166893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.56 or 0.00493979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.31 or 0.00466997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00375935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00213905 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,054,723 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

