PotCoin Price Hits $0.0357 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $12,247.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,483.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.93 or 0.03571113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00388941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $675.04 or 0.01116074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00486273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00459143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.87 or 0.00333764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003524 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,047,076 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

