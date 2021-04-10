Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,141.56 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $877,141.56 and approximately $2,302.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00007257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

