PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of PRA Group worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

