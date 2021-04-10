Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.01. Precipio shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 306,543 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.
