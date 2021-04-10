PressOne Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,597.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. PressOne has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $13,597.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

