PRIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,377.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $729,002.52 and $9,377.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00017441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars.

