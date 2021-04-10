Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 84,684 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 398.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Mercury Systems worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,802 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

