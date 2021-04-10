Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of DouYu International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DouYu International by 677.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

