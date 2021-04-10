Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUAN opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 455.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

