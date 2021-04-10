Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 61,491 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of TechnipFMC worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

