Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 68,031 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Capri worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 76,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

