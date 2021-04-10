Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,435 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after buying an additional 112,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $145.11 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

