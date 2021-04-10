Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,929 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.70% of Theravance Biopharma worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

