Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Vontier worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

