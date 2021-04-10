Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Masimo worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $234.17 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $249.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

