Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $47.39 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

