Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742,335 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.39% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $832.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

