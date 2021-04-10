Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.32 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,490 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

