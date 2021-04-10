Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.24 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

