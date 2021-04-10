Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.88 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

