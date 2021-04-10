Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.60% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

