Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Plug Power worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,684,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,956,000 after buying an additional 345,643 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,048 shares of company stock worth $38,524,077. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.