Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,032.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 401,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

