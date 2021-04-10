Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,457 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Cree worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

