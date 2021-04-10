Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 424.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $97.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

