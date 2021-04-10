Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.22% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $302,000.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

