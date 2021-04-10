Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 774,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.82% of BCLS Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

BLSA opened at $10.30 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

