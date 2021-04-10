Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 787,785 Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.60% of Helix Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

