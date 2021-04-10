Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Xerox worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,159,000 after purchasing an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 403,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

