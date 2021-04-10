Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,293 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

