Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.87% of Protara Therapeutics worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TARA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

