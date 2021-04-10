Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 124,374 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.31% of Tricida worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tricida by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tricida by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

