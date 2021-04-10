Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,694 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $42.00 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.