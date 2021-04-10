Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 199,126 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.35% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $6.59 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

