Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 216,857 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.70% of US Ecology worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in US Ecology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in US Ecology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

