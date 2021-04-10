Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 21,842 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

