Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 233,522 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.57% of Wave Life Sciences worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 927.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

