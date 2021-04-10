Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,732 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.50% of Cardiff Oncology worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $292,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

